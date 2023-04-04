Mahavir Jayanti: History, significance and best wishes for your loved ones

Lord Mahavira was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in the ancient kingdom of Vaishali. There is some debate among the Jains about the exact birth date of Mahvira. While the Swetambar Jains believe he was born in 599 BC, the Degambar Jains believe he was born in 615 BC. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day of the month of Chaitra.