As the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its halfway stage, the buzz on one of the finest finishers of the game hanging his boots is doing rounds with fans showing full support to Mahendra SinghDhoni and his team Chennai Super Kings wherever they are playing .

The ‘captain cool’ gave a cryptic response to the question posed by commentator and former cricketer Danny Morrison, during the toss ahead of match between LSG and CSK in Lucknow, about Chennai Super Kings skipper's cricketing future.

Dhoni, 41, got the crowd going when he gave Danny Morrison a tongue-in-cheek answer regarding whether he was retiring from the tournament.

Danny Morrison asked during the toss, "Clearly, This wonderful swansong tour, your last. How are you enjoying it?". To which Dhoni, after winning the toss had opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, replied, "You have decided it is my last IPL, not me."

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led Chennai to four IPL titles, is getting a rousing reception at every venue this year, with fans turning up in Chennai's yellow to cheer him on.

Dhoni had last month thanked the packed crowd at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, saying: "They are trying to give me a farewell."

Dhoni, who flourished in the role of an innings finisher at his peak, led India to two World Cup titles, including T20's inaugural showpiece event in 2007.

Dhoni has a rich legacy in IPL, he has scored 5052 runs in his 243 matches with an average of 39.47. Batting down the order, he has bagged 24 half-centuries, 348 fours and 237 sixes. His best individual score is 84*.

Dhoni is associated with CSK since the opening season of the rich-cash league, besides a two-season stint with now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant from 2016-17. He has a massive yellow army supporting him in every match, which breaks into cheers every time he walks onto the crease.

Captain Cool seemed more relaxed and confident in this year's IPL season. He is finishing games in the style his fans have become familiar with over the years.