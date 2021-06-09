OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mahesh Kumar Jain re-appointed as RBI Deputy Governor for two years

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said the Central Government has re-appointed Mahesh Kumar Jain as the Deputy Governor for a period of two years with effect from 22 June.

In a statement, the central bank said, "The Central Government has re-appointed Shri Mahesh Kumar Jain as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of two years with effect from June 22, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, upon completion of his existing term on June 21, 2021."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Jain was appointed as deputy governor of the RBI for three years in June 2018. He had joined the Reserve Bank in place of SS Mundra.

Before joining the central bank, Jain was managing director of IDBI Bank. He also served as MD and CEO of Indian Bank from November 2015 to March 2017.

The other three serving deputy governors of the Reserve Bank are -- are Michael Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout