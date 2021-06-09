1 min read.Updated: 09 Jun 2021, 09:50 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen
Jain was appointed as the deputy governor of the RBI for three years in June 2018
Before joining the central bank, Jain was managing director of IDBI Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said the Central Government has re-appointed Mahesh Kumar Jain as the Deputy Governor for a period of two years with effect from 22 June.
In a statement, the central bank said, "The Central Government has re-appointed Shri Mahesh Kumar Jain as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of two years with effect from June 22, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, upon completion of his existing term on June 21, 2021."