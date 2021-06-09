Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mahesh Kumar Jain re-appointed as RBI Deputy Governor for two years

Mahesh Kumar Jain re-appointed as RBI Deputy Governor for two years

In 2018, Mahesh Kumar Jain was appointed as Deputy Governor of the RBI for a term of three years.
1 min read . 09:50 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Jain was appointed as the deputy governor of the RBI for three years in June 2018
  • Before joining the central bank, Jain was managing director of IDBI Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said the Central Government has re-appointed Mahesh Kumar Jain as the Deputy Governor for a period of two years with effect from 22 June.

In a statement, the central bank said, "The Central Government has re-appointed Shri Mahesh Kumar Jain as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of two years with effect from June 22, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, upon completion of his existing term on June 21, 2021."

Jain was appointed as deputy governor of the RBI for three years in June 2018. He had joined the Reserve Bank in place of SS Mundra.

Before joining the central bank, Jain was managing director of IDBI Bank. He also served as MD and CEO of Indian Bank from November 2015 to March 2017.

The other three serving deputy governors of the Reserve Bank are -- are Michael Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.

