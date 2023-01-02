Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 21,640 tractors in the domestic market during December 2022, a growth of 30 percent over last year. Rabi crop sowing has progressed very well and is higher than last year acreage and also higher than the average of last 5 years. Wheat and oil seeds are expected to be bumper harvest.

