M&M Q1 net profit rises 67%, records highest ever quarterly revenue for farm and auto segments1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 01:12 PM IST
- Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) shares fell from highs after the Q1 results that came below estimates
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported Q1 FY23 results on Friday in which its standalone net profit rose more than 67% to ₹1,430 crore as compared to ₹855 crore year-on-year (YoY). Its revenue also increased by 67% to ₹19,613 crore from ₹11,765 in the year-ago quarter.