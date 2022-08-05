Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, M&M Ltd, said, “We recorded our highest quarterly revenue for Auto and Farm segments and delivered robust operational and financial performance in Q1 FY23. M&M continues to maintain its no.1 position in SUV Revenue Market Share, while FES strengthened its leadership position with 42.7% tractor market share. With 273k+ bookings, the demand for the automotive product portfolio remainsstrong. Following the blockbuster launch of Scorpio-N, we are excited about the next phase with the unveil of our Born Electric Vision later this month."