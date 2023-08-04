Won’t raise stake in RBL Bank without strategic value: M&M

Won’t raise stake in RBL Bank without strategic value: M&M3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:03 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra has purchased a 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for INR417 crore ($55.5m), according to the Mumbai-based automaker's CEO Anish Shah. However, Shah added that the purchase should not be seen as a sign of a change in capital allocation discipline and the company has no plans to enter the banking business or invest in any other bank.
NEW DELHI : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s decision to buy a 3.53% stake in private lender RBL Bank Ltd for ₹417 crore is not a sign of wavering capital allocation discipline, Anish Shah, managing director and chief executive of the Mumbai-based automaker said on Friday.
