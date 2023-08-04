Won’t raise stake in RBL Bank without strategic value: M&M

“The strategic rationale for this particular investment is it’s a core business in financial services. We have a very large entity in that space (Mahindra Financial Services) and therefore, we need to find ways to enhance the value of that entity. The second question is, can we execute in that? In this case, it is more for understanding the banking business, not for a business we run, but if we want to go out and acquire, let’s say, a tractor business somewhere in the world, the question will be, can it be something that we can run? And can it give us results; can it help us grow much faster? And if the answer to that is yes, then we will go and acquire it," Shah said. “We have enough cash. The main thing we want to do is not fall into that trap of ‘we have enough cash and therefore we should invest’; we do not want to fall into that trap. There is a very high bar on whatever we get into (18% return on capital employed). The execution narrative because very important, it is the results that finally matter. If we can show great results from an investment, that is when our investors will be happy with us," he added.