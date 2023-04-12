Mahindra & Mahindra former chairman Keshub Mahindra passes away1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:53 AM IST
- Under his leadership, the Mahindra Group, with a valuation of $19 billion, expanded its portfolio beyond tractors and sports utility vehicles, venturing into software services, hospitality, and real estate sectors.
Keshub Mahindra, the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday, as confirmed by INSPACe chairman Pawan K Goenka on Twitter.
