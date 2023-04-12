Home / News / India /  Mahindra & Mahindra former chairman Keshub Mahindra passes away
Back

Keshub Mahindra, the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday, as confirmed by INSPACe chairman Pawan K Goenka on Twitter.

 

Mahindra had joined his father's company in 1947, which initially focused on manufacturing and selling utility vehicles.

He served as the chairman of the Mumbai-listed conglomerate for an impressive tenure from 1963 to 2012.

Upon his retirement, he appointed his nephew Anand Mahindra as his successor.

As an alumnus of Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, Mahindra played a pivotal role in the transformation of Mahindra & Mahindra from a mere assembler of Willys Jeeps in India to a diversified conglomerate.

Under his leadership, the Mahindra Group, with a valuation of $19 billion, expanded its portfolio beyond tractors and sports utility vehicles, venturing into software services, hospitality, and real estate sectors.

Today, Mahindra Group is recognized for its diverse business interests, encompassing various industries and sectors beyond its original automotive roots.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout