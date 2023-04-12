Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Mahindra & Mahindra former chairman Keshub Mahindra passes away

Mahindra & Mahindra former chairman Keshub Mahindra passes away

1 min read . 10:53 AM IST Livemint
Keshub Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra (Portrait)

  • Under his leadership, the Mahindra Group, with a valuation of $19 billion, expanded its portfolio beyond tractors and sports utility vehicles, venturing into software services, hospitality, and real estate sectors.

Keshub Mahindra, the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday, as confirmed by INSPACe chairman Pawan K Goenka on Twitter.

Mahindra had joined his father's company in 1947, which initially focused on manufacturing and selling utility vehicles.

He served as the chairman of the Mumbai-listed conglomerate for an impressive tenure from 1963 to 2012.

Upon his retirement, he appointed his nephew Anand Mahindra as his successor.

As an alumnus of Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, Mahindra played a pivotal role in the transformation of Mahindra & Mahindra from a mere assembler of Willys Jeeps in India to a diversified conglomerate.

Under his leadership, the Mahindra Group, with a valuation of $19 billion, expanded its portfolio beyond tractors and sports utility vehicles, venturing into software services, hospitality, and real estate sectors.

Today, Mahindra Group is recognized for its diverse business interests, encompassing various industries and sectors beyond its original automotive roots.

