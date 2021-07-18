There is good news for Pune and Nashik residents. The Pune-Nashik highway bypass has been completed and its photos have been tweeted by Union Road Transport Minister Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Narayangaon, Pune bypass will ease travel between Pune and Nashik. Agricultural products would reach Mumbai-Pune Market easily.

The Narayangaon, Pune bypass will ease travel between Pune and Nashik. Agricultural products would reach Mumbai-Pune Market easily. #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/3LMVQZZYkA — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 16, 2021

Replying to Gadkari's tweet industrialist Anand Mahindra said, "Fantastic. We have been waiting for this… "

He further added, "Not everyone is aware of how important logistics is for ensuring availability & good pricing of the food we eat!"

Fantastic. We have been waiting for this… Not everyone is aware how important logistics is for ensuring availability & good pricing of the food we eat! https://t.co/Vsicyet5Ut — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2021





Last week, Gadkari had said that his aim is to construct 60,000 kilometres of the world-class national highway by 2024. Speaking at the 16th annual conference on 'Road Development in India' Gadkari said, "My aim is to construct 60,000 km of the world-class national highway by 2024, at the rate of 40 km per day."

"India is about 63 lakh kilometre of the road network, which is the second-largest in the world. Road infrastructure plays a critical role in the growth of the Indian economy," added.

Gadkari said, "The government is investing 1.4 trillion dollars ( ₹111 lakh crores) in infrastructure development through National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). The government has increased year-on-year infrastructure Capex by 34 per cent to ₹5.54 lakh crore this year."

The minister said his ministry is working to create opportunities for alternative clean and green transport fuels like electricity, bio-CNG, LNG, biodiesel, ethanol, methanol, and hydrogen fuel cell.

