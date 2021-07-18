Mahindra on Narayangaon, Pune bypass: 'Fantastic. We have been waiting for this'

Last week, Gadkari had said that his aim is to construct 60,000 kilometres of the world-class national highway by 2024. Speaking at the 16th annual conference on 'Road Development in India' Gadkari said, "My aim is to construct 60,000 km of the world-class national highway by 2024, at the rate of 40 km per day."

