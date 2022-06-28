Mahindra Scorpio N launch a 'blockbuster': Brokerage bullish on M&M shares, raises target price2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 10:31 AM IST
- Mahindra Scorpio N can become major volume driver for the company going forward, as per the brokerage
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday launched the much awaited Scorpio N, priced at ₹11.99 -19.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in five variants across seven colors. Scorpio N is likely to open for booking on 30th July, 2022 while delivery is expected start during festive period.