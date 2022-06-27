Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV launch Live: Price, features and other details

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV: Bookings for the Scorpio-N will start on 30 July 2022, with deliveries set to commence during the festive season. Bookings will also be done on first come first serve basis
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV launch live updates: Mahindra and Mahindra, the country's biggest SUV maker, on Monday launched the Scorpio-N SUV (internal codename - Z101) seven-seat SUV in the Indian market. The Scorpio-N is the world's first SUV to be offered with Alexa enabled What3Words, Mahindra says.
The new Scorpio-N, the Big Daddy of SUVs, as the name suggests is expected to be leaps and bounds better than its predecessor.
Veejay Nakra, President Automotive Division & Member of Group Executive Board, Mahindra and Mahindra talks about redefining the D-segment with the new Scorpio-N. The Scorpio-N is built from ground-up, with all new componenets.
Bookings and other details
Bookings for the Scorpio-N will start on 30 July 2022 at the dealerships and online as well. Bookings will also be done on first come first serve basis.
The customers will have two-weeks window to amend bookings.
Mahindra Scorpio claims to have changed the Indian SUV space. The SUV witnessed 26% growth in the first five years after being introduced this year.
The Scorpio-N gets a feather-light electronic power steering, four disc brakes, six airbags, ESC, driver drowsiness detection, collapsible steering system and ABS with EBD.
The Scorpio-N is reportedly set to be priced with a starting range of ₹12 lakh. However, the price of the SUV is yet to be revealed.
R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra and Mahindra says the Scorpio-N gets 2.2-litre diesel engine with 175 PS power and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 200 PS power.
The SUV also gets 4XPLOR terrain management 4WD system.
