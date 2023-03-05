Mahindra Thar RWD version prices raised by ₹50,000. Check new prices here2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:26 AM IST
Just 3 months after the launch of Mahindra's affordable Thar RWD cars, the company has decided to raise the price of its car by 50,000 rupees.
Price of the Mahindra Thar RWD version has been increased by ₹50,000 just 3 months into the launch of the vehicle. The RWD version of Thar was launched in January 2023 at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakhs.
