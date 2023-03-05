Price of the Mahindra Thar RWD version has been increased by ₹50,000 just 3 months into the launch of the vehicle. The RWD version of Thar was launched in January 2023 at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakhs.

Mahindra Thar RWD comes in 3 variants: RWD Diesel MT variant, LX RWD Diesel MT trim variant and LX RWD Petrol AT variant. While the price of RWD diesel and LX RWD Petrol variants remain unchanged, the prices of RWD Diesel MT trim variant have been hiked by ₹50,000.

Mahindra Thar 4X2 new pricing:

The new prices for Mahindra Thar 4X2 are:

Model Name Old Price New Price Mahindra Thar RWD Diesel MT ₹ 9.99 lakh ₹ 9.99 lakh Mahindra Thar LX RWD Diesel MT trim ₹ 10.99 lakh ₹ 11.49 lakh Mahindra Thar LX RWD Petrol AT ₹ 13.49 lakh ₹ 13.49 lakh

Reportedly the price of Thar LX RWD Diesel MT trim version has been increased in order to make it RDE norms compliant. With the price hike the difference between the Thar 4X2 model and Thar 4X4 models is just ₹2.67 lakh. Thar 4X4 variants are priced anywhere between ₹13.59 to ₹16.49 lakh.

Thar 4X2:

The Thar 4X2 variants have been a huge success in the Indian market with the waiting periods going as high as 18 months in some areas. The 4X2 variant shares the same tyres, alloy wheels and rugged design elements as the more costlier 4X4 car lineup.

The 1.5-litre engine Thar RWD diesel variants produce 117 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque while also coming with a 6-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine on the petrol variant produces 150 PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque.