Mahindra to invest ₹1,000 cr to set up EV facility in Telangana
- The automaker also said that the investment will be made over eight years at the Zaheerabad plant to develop its last mile mobility business, such as cargo and passenger vehicles
Automotive manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said it is planning to invest ₹1,000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana to make electric three- and four-wheelers.
