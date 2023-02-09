Home / News / India /  Mahindra to invest 1,000 cr to set up EV facility in Telangana
Mahindra to invest 1,000 cr to set up EV facility in Telangana

Mahindra and Mahindra sells utility vehicles ranging from compact KUV100 to XUV500, and also has plans to introduce a new electric vehicle in the next two years. Photo: ReutersPremium
Mahindra and Mahindra sells utility vehicles ranging from compact KUV100 to XUV500, and also has plans to introduce a new electric vehicle in the next two years. Photo: Reuters

  • The automaker also said that the investment will be made over eight years at the Zaheerabad plant to develop its last mile mobility business, such as cargo and passenger vehicles

Automotive manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said it is planning to invest 1,000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana to make electric three- and four-wheelers.

The automaker also said that the investment will be made over eight years at the Zaheerabad plant to develop its last mile mobility business, such as cargo and passenger vehicles.

The company has signed an agreement with the Telangana government for approvals to expand the Zaheerabad Plant in Medak District, Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

“The proposed expansion would mainly be towards setting up of manufacturing facility including development and production of electric 3 and 4 wheelers pertaining to Last Mile Mobility business at the current plant situated at Zaheerabad," the company statement read.

Considering the size of the proposed investment, it is expected to fall under the “Mega Projects" category under the “EV Investment Policy" of the Telangana government, Mahindra said.

“The MOU provides for facilitation by the Government of Telangana supporting the Company to obtain necessary approvals for the proposed expansion. The said MOU inter alia records the Parties’ intentions of strengthening mutual cooperation," it said.

Mahindra has stepped up investments to bolster its EV capacity as the government plans to increase the share of electric vehicles by the end of this decade.

In December last year, the company unveiled plans to invest 10,000 crore to set up an EV manufacturing plant near Pune, taking on rival Tata Motors Ltd which dominates India's EV market.

