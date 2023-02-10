Mahindra to set up 'Last Mile Mobility Electric Vehicle' manufacturing facility in Telangana

The Telangana government on Thursday signed an MoU with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for establishing a manufacturing facility, including development and production of electric 3 and 4-wheelers, pertaining to its 'Last Mile Mobility business'.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the announcement of Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV), "India’s first new mobility-focused cluster", at the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit, the state government said in a release.

The state-of-the-art facility from M&M, together with its group companies ("Mahindra Group"), is an expansion of their existing factory in Zaheerabad, and involves an investment of approximately ₹1,000 crore, creating employment to about 800-1,000 people, it said.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited will collaborate with the Telangana government to lay down the roadmap for development of electric vehicle and energy storage systems manufacturing units in the State, it said.

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao welcomed the investment from M&M and said, "The proposed facility by M and M will greatly contribute to the goal of Telangana Mobility Valley to further accelerate the growth of sustainable mobility in India. Location at Zaheerabad, one of the 4 Mega EV manufacturing clusters being developed by the State, will allow M&M to access state-of-the-art infrastructure planned to be created by the State in the mega clusters."

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director (Auto & Farm), Mahindra & Mahindra, thanked the Government of Telangana for their long-standing partnership. "We are delighted to consider expansion of the current manufacturing unit at Zaheerabad for our new EV Manufacturing investment. This investment will help continue our leadership position in electric 3-Wheeler category," the release quoted him as saying.

