Mahindra to set up 'Last Mile Mobility Electric Vehicle' manufacturing facility in Telangana
- The state-of-the-art facility from M&M, together with its group companies, is an expansion of their existing factory in Zaheerabad, and involves an investment of approximately ₹1,000 crore, creating employment to about 800-1,000 people
The Telangana government on Thursday signed an MoU with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for establishing a manufacturing facility, including development and production of electric 3 and 4-wheelers, pertaining to its 'Last Mile Mobility business'.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×