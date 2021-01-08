OPEN APP
Mahindra vehicles, including Thar, to get costlier from today. Details here
Mahindra vehicles, including Thar, to get costlier from today. Details here

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 11:53 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

Mumbai-based automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday announced hike in prices of its range of personal and commercial vehicles by around 1.9% with immediate effect. M&M will raise the prices of range of personal and commercial vehicles by 4,500 - 40,000, depending on the model and variant, the company said in a regulatory filing.

M&M said in the case of new Thar, the current price increase will be effective for all bookings done between December 1, 2020 and January 7, 2021.

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M said the price increase was necessitated due to unprecedented increase in commodity prices and various other input costs over the past many months.

"We have made all efforts to reduce our costs and deferred price increase for a significant duration, but due to the quantum of input cost increase, consequently we are taking this price increase effective January 8, 2021," he added.

Last month, the company has said it will increase prices of its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles effective January 1.

