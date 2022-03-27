Mahindra XUV700 crashes into bus; Anand Mahindra reacts as video goes viral

Footage of Mahindra XUV700 crashing to a Tamil Nadu transport bus has recently gone viral. The video posted by MotoWagon shows a white-coloured XUV700 colliding with a bus crossing the highway. However, despite the major accident, the cabin of the car remained largely undamaged and in one piece. Besides, all the passengers in the SUV were also safe.
Reacting to the video, Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra Group said that he is grateful that all passengers were safe. He added that safety is the predominant objective behind designing all the company's vehicles.
According to the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) test, Mahindra XUV700 has scored a 5-star safety rating (top-safety score) for adult occupants. With a score of 16.03 points, XUV700 is amongst the highest-rated Made in India vehicles tested since 2014.
As per the NCAP data, the vehicle has also achieved the highest score yet for child occupant protection with 41.66 points of a maximum of 49.
A report published in 2021, said, "The protection offered to the driver and passenger's head, neck and chest was good. Driver and passenger's knees showed good protection. The UN95 test showed that the car could pass the requirements".
"The child seat for the 3-year-old and 1.5 year old were installed RWF and ISOfIX and support leg," it added.
