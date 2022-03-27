Mahindra XUV700 crashes into bus; Anand Mahindra reacts as video goes viral

Footage of Mahindra XUV700 crashing to a Tamil Nadu transport bus has recently gone viral. The video posted by MotoWagon shows a white-coloured XUV700 colliding with a bus crossing the highway. However, despite the major accident, the cabin of the car remained largely undamaged and in one piece. Besides, all the passengers in the SUV were also safe.

