Mahipalpur ‘blast’: What caused loud bang near Raddison hotel? Police reveal details

A loud bang was heard near the Radisson Hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning, triggering panic among locals. The incident was reported in the backdrop of a high-intensity explosion near Red Fort, Delhi, that killed 12 people.

Advertisement

What caused the loud bang? Officials confirmed that the loud sound was caused by a tyre burst and not an explosion.

Officials told news agency PTI that the fire department received a call regarding the incident around 9:18 am on Thursday.

Soon after the incident, the fire brigade and police teams rushed immediately to the scene to determine the cause of the explosion.

Advertisement

The Delhi Police investigated the incident and later confirmed that the loud noise was caused by a tyre burst and not an explosion.

What did Delhi Police say? The Delhi Police took to X to inform that a “call of a blast” near Radisson, Mahipalpur, in Delhi, was received, and staff were rushed to the spot.

"The caller was contacted and it was informed that while the caller was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard," police posted on X.

They said no incident site was found on the spot.

Police said that during the local enquiry, a guard informed that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst, and so the sound had come.

The police later confirmed that the situation was under control, with no casualties or damage reported.

Advertisement

"The situation is normal and there is nothing to worry about," police said.

Delhi Red Fort blast This incident comes amid heightened security in the national capital following the November 10 car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 12 lives.

A massive blast had rocked Delhi on Monday evening when a Hyundai i20 car exploded around 6:50 pm near the Red Fort.

The impact of the explosion was such that several vehicles were damaged, and visuals from the site showed mangled bodies and scattered debris.

Officials said Umar, who is suspected to have been driving the explosives-laden car, was seen in multiple CCTV clips recorded across Delhi on the day of the incident.

One particular piece of footage from the Sunehri Masjid parking lot near the Red Fort shows him entering at 3:19 pm and leaving at 6:28 pm, barely 24 minutes before the explosion occurred.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: Delhi Police hunt for suspected Brezza vehicle

In connection with that blast, security forces from different states have arrested seven people who are allegedly part of a "transnational terror module," while also seizing thousands of kilograms of explosives, detonators, timers and other bomb-making equipment.

Multiple people were arrested in Haryana's Faridabad earlier this week. Later on, some people in Jammu and Kashmir were arrested a few days before the blast took place.

According to the police, Dr Umar, who was allegedly driving the car in which the Red Fort explosion occurred, was also a member of the module. He allegedly hurried the plans for the blast after the module was busted. He has close ties with two other doctors, also part of the alleged module.

Advertisement

According to security forces, Dr Umar met two other people while he was living in Al-Falah Medical College, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Adeel Rather.