Loud bang in Mahipalpur creates panic among public days after Delhi blast. Turns out to be bus tyre burst

Days after a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed 12 people, a loud blast-like sound in Mahipalpur area created panic among the public. The loud bang was, however, caused by a bus tyre burst on Thursday morning, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel has said that the situation has become normal and there was nothing to worry.

Advertisement

The Mahipalpur blast caused an alarm in the southwest area of the national capital as it came in the backdrop of the high-intensity explosion in the heavily crowded Red Fort area near Chandni Chowk market on Monday, November 10, evening. The death toll in the Delhi blast has climbed to 13; several others were also injured.

The Dehi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am informing about a blast-like loud sound heard near Raddison in Mahipalpur, following which they pressed three fire tenders to the spot.

Even after extensive checking, the officers found nothing at the spot.

said, "The caller was contacted. He said that while he was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. We checked everything and nothing was found."

Advertisement

"During local enquiry, a guard informed us that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that," the DCP said.