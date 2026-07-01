Mahua Moitra alleges eggs, 'chor' chants at Nadia protest: ‘These are BJP workers, not ordinary people’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that BJP workers hurled eggs at her and raised slogans during a protest outside the residence of party MLA Alifa Ahmed in West Bengal's Nadia district.

According to Moitra, the incident took place in Palashi in Kaliganj, where she had gone to attend a Trinamool Congress meeting at Ahmed's residence.

She later shared a video of the incident on social media and alleged that the protest had been orchestrated by BJP workers. However, PTI said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

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Protesters Raised 'Go Back' Slogans According to PTI, a group of protesters gathered outside the MLA's residence while Moitra was attending the meeting.

The protesters allegedly shouted "go back" slogans, raised "chor" (thief) slogans and hurled eggs during the demonstration.

Moitra alleged that the incident reflected a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"After the change of government in the state, law and order has collapsed. The police administration is a mute spectator. The BJP has now planned to attack me. These are not ordinary people; they are BJP workers," she alleged.

Police Disperse Protesters A senior police officer in Nadia district said police personnel, along with central security forces, reached the spot soon after the protest began.

According to the officer, the protesters were dispersed after security personnel spoke to them.

No further details were immediately available regarding whether any complaints had been filed or if anyone had been detained following the incident.

Video Shared On Social Media Following the protest, Moitra posted a video on social media alleging that BJP workers were behind the demonstration.

PTI, however, said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The BJP had not immediately responded to Moitra's allegations.

Second Such Incident In Less Than A Month The latest episode comes weeks after another alleged confrontation involving the TMC MP.

On June 13, BJP Mahila Morcha workers had gathered outside the Krishnanagar district court, where Moitra was scheduled to appear in connection with a case. They allegedly attempted to hurl eggs at her during that protest as well.

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Responding to the June 13 incident, Moitra had said:

"I will take action against every one of them. I will go to the police station. If the police are not with us, I will move the High Court. If necessary, I will approach the Supreme Court."