The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio podcast “Mann Ki Baat" will be broadcast worldwide on Sunday, April 30. The 100th episode will be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has asked PM Modi to answer a couple of questions.

On Twitter, Moitra has asked Prime Minister Modi why India's “athlete betis" can't be protected from “powerful BJP predators" and why the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) can't finish Adani's investigation within the Supreme Court's time frame, which is two months. She earlier pointed out that SEBI had been investigating the matter since October 2021 when they replied to her letter of July. While SEBI prima facie sees violations, they are seeking six more months to give Adani the time to cover up his actions.

Moitra’s first question is in reference to sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The allegations against Singh were deemed "serious" by the Supreme Court on April 25, and the case regarding the non-registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the WFI chief was scheduled for hearing on April 28.

In her earlier tweets, Moitra criticised the SEBI for requesting a six-month extension from the Supreme Court to complete its investigation into possible lapses in securities market laws and regulatory disclosures by the Adani Group. Moitra alleges that SEBI is trying to protect its favourite businessman, Gautam Adani, by giving him time to cover up his actions.

SEBI's request for an extension has been met with criticism from other quarters as well. Many are questioning the regulator's inability to complete the investigation within the stipulated time frame. The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing and has said that it is cooperating with the investigation.

In addition to being broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat has achieved an impressive global reach by being transmitted in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Dari and Swahili.

As the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat approaches, the BJP has planned extensive outreach efforts to ensure that the programme is a memorable occasion for all. According to sources, the party is preparing to set up facilities in every assembly constituency across the country, allowing citizens to listen to the programme and participate in the discussions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
