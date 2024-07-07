Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

Mahua Moitra booked by Delhi police over 'holding up boss' pajamas' remark against NCW chief Rekha Sharma

Livemint

Delhi Police booked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for a 'derogatory' social media post against National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in the House during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_01_2024_000261B)

The Delhi Police booked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday in connection with a ‘derogatory’ social media post. The senior politician had lashed out at NCW chief Rekha Sharma after a video of the latter visiting the Hathras stampede venue made the rounds on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)

