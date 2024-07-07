The Delhi Police booked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday in connection with a ‘derogatory’ social media post. The senior politician had lashed out at NCW chief Rekha Sharma after a video of the latter visiting the Hathras stampede venue made the rounds on social media.
(With inputs from agencies)
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.