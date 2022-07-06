Mahua Moitra booked over ‘Kali’ remarks; TMC MP says ‘bring it on’

Moitra on Tuesday stirred a controversy with her remarks that she has every right as 'an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
An FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh over her alleged controversial statement on Goddess Kali.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
An FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh over her alleged controversial statement on Goddess Kali.
The First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the crime branch in state capital Bhopal under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (outraging religious feelings).
The First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the crime branch in state capital Bhopal under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (outraging religious feelings).
"Moitra's statement has hurt religious feelings of Hindus. We will not tolerate disrespect to any Hindu Gods and Goddesses at any cost," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Moitra's statement has hurt religious feelings of Hindus. We will not tolerate disrespect to any Hindu Gods and Goddesses at any cost," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Bengal BJP leadership has also sought the arrest of Moitra for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus with her controversial remarks on Goddess Kali.
The Bengal BJP leadership has also sought the arrest of Moitra for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus with her controversial remarks on Goddess Kali.
The party said it would move the court alleging police inaction if no measure was initiated against her in 10 days.
The party said it would move the court alleging police inaction if no measure was initiated against her in 10 days.
Its women wing also submitted a deputation at Bowbazar police station in the city seeking her arrest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Its women wing also submitted a deputation at Bowbazar police station in the city seeking her arrest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following this, the TMC MP took to Twitter to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asserted that she was not afraid.
Following this, the TMC MP took to Twitter to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asserted that she was not afraid.
“Bring it on BJP! I am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need backup forces," wrote Moitra.
“Bring it on BJP! I am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need backup forces," wrote Moitra.
Moitra on Tuesday stirred a controversy with her remarks that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess", as every person has the right to worship god and goddess in his or her own way.
Moitra on Tuesday stirred a controversy with her remarks that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess", as every person has the right to worship god and goddess in his or her own way.
The TMC MP was asked for her response to the latest outrage over a film poster that showed a woman dressed a Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag.
The TMC MP was asked for her response to the latest outrage over a film poster that showed a woman dressed a Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag.
"If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous," she said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous," she said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Moitra said that people have the right to imagine their gods or goddess in the way they want.
Moitra said that people have the right to imagine their gods or goddess in the way they want.
"For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom," she said.
"For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom," she said.
Moitra issues clarification
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Moitra issues clarification
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After her comments went viral, Moitra issued a clarification attacking the Sangh Parivar.
After her comments went viral, Moitra issued a clarification attacking the Sangh Parivar.
"To all you sanghis - lying will NOT make you better hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," she tweeted.
"To all you sanghis - lying will NOT make you better hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," she tweeted.
TMC distances itself
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
TMC distances itself
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The ruling TMC distanced itself from the comments and condemned the remarks by Moitra.
The ruling TMC distanced itself from the comments and condemned the remarks by Moitra.
“The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," the party said in a Twitter post.
“The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," the party said in a Twitter post.