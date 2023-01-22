Mahua Moitra calls Centre ‘insecure’ on blocking PM Modi's BBC documentary

BBC released a documentary called India: The Modi Question. The first episode of the docu-series was aired on Tuesday and was removed from YouTube on Wednesday. The second part of the series is scheduled to be broadcast on January 24. The series looks into Narendra Modi's time as the chief minister of Gujarat. According to the BBC, the documentary will examines how "Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population".