Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Ethics panel likely to recommend strict actions, including disqualification of TMC MP
Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha is set to adopt its draft report on the 'cash-for-query' case against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Earlier on Sunday, Moitra said that BJP is planning criminal cases against her.
Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha will be meeting tomorrow i.e. on 7 November to consider and adopt its draft report in connection to the alleged 'cash-for-query' case levelled against TMC MP Mahua Moitra by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for bribes.
According to Dubey, Hiranandani used her parliamentary login ID to file questions from different places, mostly Dubai. Moitra has admitted that he used her login details but has rejected any pecuniary considerations, asserting that most MPs share their login credentials with others.
