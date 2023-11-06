Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha is set to adopt its draft report on the 'cash-for-query' case against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Earlier on Sunday, Moitra said that BJP is planning criminal cases against her.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha will be meeting tomorrow i.e. on 7 November to consider and adopt its draft report in connection to the alleged 'cash-for-query' case levelled against TMC MP Mahua Moitra by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

The meeting for adopting the draft report basically means that the committee which is headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar has finished its enquiry and will now be making its recommendation.

The functionaries, requesting anonymity told Hindustan Times that the panel is likely to recommend strict actions against Moitra which might include disqualification for the remaining Lok Sabha sessions.

It also told HT that the panel might draw inspiration from a related cash-for-query case dated 2005, wherein all 11 Members of Parliament suspected of accepting payment in exchange for their questions were disqualified.

Earlier on 2 November, the opposition members accused the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee panel chief of asking personal, unethical questions to TMC MP Mahua Moitra in regards to the case. All five members of the ethics committee stormed out of its meeting on November 2 along with Moitra, alleging that Sonkar asked her personal and indecent questions regarding her travels, hotel stays and telephone calls.

Moitra was summoned to appear before the committee to address allegations brought by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Days after she appeared before the Ethics Committee, Moitra on Sunday alleged the BJP is planning "criminal cases" against her.

Taking to X, Moitra wrote, "Shaking in my skin to know BJP planning criminal cases against me. Welcome them - only know that CBI and ED need to file FIR against Adani for Rs. 13,0000 crore coal scam before they question how many pairs of shoes I have.

In another tweet, she wrote, "Also BJP - before you push out women MPs with fake narrative remember I have EXACT transcript of record in Ethics Committee verbatim. Chairman's cheap, sordid, irrelevant questions, Opposition's protests, my protests - all there in official black & white."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for bribes.

According to Dubey, Hiranandani used her parliamentary login ID to file questions from different places, mostly Dubai. Moitra has admitted that he used her login details but has rejected any pecuniary considerations, asserting that most MPs share their login credentials with others.

