Mahua Moitra defamation case: Delhi High Court renotifies matter for December 11
The Delhi High Court re-notified the defamation suit filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday. It noted that the formal application under 6(17) CPC was not moved alongside the amended suit.
The Delhi High Court will now hear a defamation case filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra on December 11. The case was filed as the politician battled allegations that she had received cash and other gifts for posing questions to the Lok Sabha. However, Moitra had informed the court in November that she was not pressing for any relief in the suit against media houses and social media intermediaries. Her counsel – Samudra Sarangi – had been asked to file an amended memo of parties along with the amended suit.