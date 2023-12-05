Mahua Moitra defamation case: Delhi High Court renotifies matter for December 11

The Delhi High Court will now hear a defamation case filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra on December 11. The case was filed as the politician battled allegations that she had received cash and other gifts for posing questions to the Lok Sabha. However, Moitra had informed the court in November that she was not pressing for any relief in the suit against media houses and social media intermediaries. Her counsel – Samudra Sarangi – had been asked to file an amended memo of parties along with the amended suit.

A bench comprising Justice Sachin Datta noted on Tuesday that the formal application under 6(17) CPC was not moved alongside the amended suit. Lawyers appearing for the TMC leader have been asked to file the relevant application following proper procedure to amend the suit, with Justice Datta re-notifying the matter for December 11.

Moitra is currently facing expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament after an Ethics Committee report lambasted her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct. The committee has reportedly recommended the expulsion of Moitra in the "cash-for-query" case. However exact details remain elusive with the bill yet to be tabled.

“What can I say when it was not even tabled (before Parliament)? Had they tabled it, I would have said something. I will speak when they table it…Let's see. It was not on the List of Business. I don't know whether they will place it or not. If they do so, let them," Moitra told reporters before entering Parliament on the second day of the Winter session.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier this year, accusing Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha. He contended that the queries – to target the Adani Group – were posed at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee had submitted its draft report connection with the 'cash-for-query' case to the Speaker last month.

(With inputs from agencies)

