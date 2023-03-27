Mahua Moitra fires fresh salvo at govt, says ‘blinkers on only for Adani Group…’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra fired a fresh salvo at the Central government over the Adani-Hindenburg row on Monday. The remarks came in the wake of a Finance Ministry note that said data regarding offshore shell companies owned by Indian citizens was ‘unavailable’. Hours earlier the TMC lawmaker had shared the Centre's response to underscore her point.

“Government identified 238,223 shell companies without any specific definition in law. Blinkers on only when it comes to Adani group family shells in Mauritius!" she tweeted, citing a PIB press note.

The government release - shared in July 2021 - had asserted that there is no definition of the term 'shell company' in the Companies Act. At the time, MoS Rao Inderjit Singh had told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the phrase “normally refers to a company without active business operation or significant assets, which in some cases are used for illegal purpose such as tax evasion, money laundering, obscuring ownership, benami properties etc".

“How can government take action againt Adani? Finance Ministry does not know definition of shell firm! Written answer in RS says no clue hence no action," she had tweeted earlier.

Government identified 238,223 shell companies without any specific definition in law.



Blinkers on only when it comes to Adani group family shells in Mauritius! pic.twitter.com/tYBowYhXPh — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 27, 2023

Days after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were 'scared' of his allegations on the Adani issue.

"This is the whole drama that is been orchestrated to defend the Prime Minister from the simple question- Whose ₹20,000 crore went to Adani's shell companies? I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications or prison sentences," he had said.

(With inputs from agencies)