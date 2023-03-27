Mahua Moitra fires fresh salvo at govt, says ‘blinkers on only for Adani Group…’1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra launched a fresh attack at the Central government over the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row, noting that shell companies did not have any specific definition as per law.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra fired a fresh salvo at the Central government over the Adani-Hindenburg row on Monday. The remarks came in the wake of a Finance Ministry note that said data regarding offshore shell companies owned by Indian citizens was ‘unavailable’. Hours earlier the TMC lawmaker had shared the Centre's response to underscore her point.
