Mahua Moitra fires fresh salvo at govt, says ‘blinkers on only for Adani Group…’

The government release - shared in July 2021 - had asserted that there is no definition of the term 'shell company' in the Companies Act. At the time, MoS Rao Inderjit Singh had told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the phrase “normally refers to a company without active business operation or significant assets, which in some cases are used for illegal purpose such as tax evasion, money laundering, obscuring ownership, benami properties etc".

