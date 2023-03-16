Mahua Moitra, known for her “fire brand" politics, is often in the news for slamming the Narendra Modi government on various issues. This time, she has said something that may put her into jail; at least, that’s what she mentioned herself while tweeting her reaction on a certain issue.

While tagging Om Birla, Moitra tweeted that the Lok Sabha Speaker had allowed only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers to speak on mic for the last three days and adjourned the Parliament without even a single Opposition member having been allowed to speak.

“Democracy IS under attack. And the speaker leads from the front. And I am willing to go to jail for this tweet," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP said in her tweet.

Last 3 days saw speaker @ombirlakota allow ONLY BJP ministers to speak on mike & then adjourn parliament with not single opposition member being allowed to speak.

— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 15, 2023

On March 15, several Opposition leaders, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, criticised the government over a media report that a key Adani Group investor co-owns a defence firm with the conglomerate. The report alleges that this foreign entity's involvement in India's strategic defence equipment compromises national security.

This defence company, according to a report by The Indian Express, has been operating since 2003 and works closely with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Additionally, it secured a ₹590 crore contract with the Union Ministry of Defence in 2020 to upgrade and digitise the ageing Pechora missile and radar systems.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to share screenshots of the news report, highlighting the concerns raised by opposition leaders regarding the involvement of foreign entities in India's critical defence infrastructure.

The “Chhupa Rustom category award at the Oscars goes to @DRDO_India and @PIBHomeAffairs.

Happy to have uknown foreign funds controlling sensitive defense contracts! Only for their best friend Mr Adani. #BJP4Oscars pic.twitter.com/HtQlQa6IOy — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 15, 2023

"The 'Chhupa Rustom' category award at the Oscars goes to @DRDO_India and @PIBHomeAffairs. Happy to have unknown foreign funds controlling sensitive defense contracts! Only for their best friend Mr Adani," she earlier tweeted.

Earlier, Mahua Moitra asked Birla whether a candidate who lied on their election affidavit and falsely claimed to hold an MBA degree, as well as obtained a questionable Phd, could be grounds for the termination of Lok Sabha membership.

Mahua's comments were in response to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's call for the termination of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, which he made during a parliamentary panel hearing. Dubey had cited Gandhi's first part of the Budget speech on the Adani-Hindenburg case as the reason for his call for termination.

(With agency inputs)