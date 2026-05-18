Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad say they want to join 'Cockroach Janta Party', get witty reply: ‘Winning 1983 World Cup is...’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad have expressed their willingness to join the 'Cockroach Janta Party', an unofficial, satirical online political front created on the basis of the alleged 'parasitic youth' remarks made by Chief Justice Surya Kant during a court hearing last week.

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In a post on X, TMC leader Kirti Azad asked, "I would like to join the cockroach janta party. What are the qualifications required?

The "party's" social media handle posted a witty response to Azad's query, saying, "Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification. 😎"

In the comment section was Mahua Moitra saying she also wants to join the party. "I too would like to join the CJP (besides being a card carrying member of the Anti National Party)," she wrote.

What is Cockroach Janta Party? The Cockroach Janta Party, launched as a criticism of the CJI Surya Kant's 'youth like cockroaches' remarks, became a "movement" on social media over night.

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"There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone...,” CJI Surya Kant was quoted by Live Law as saying on May 15.

The Chief of India later claimed that a section of the media had "misquoted" his “oral observations.”

On its website, the 'Cockroach Janta Party' explains its "mission". It says the mission is to "build a party for the young people who keep getting called lazy, chronically online, and — most recently — cockroaches. That's it. That's the mission. The rest is satire."

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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