Mahua Moitra marries ex- BJD MP Pinaki Misra: Who is firebrand TMC leader's husband?

It's official now. Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra has married senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Misra.

The wedding reportedly took place on May 3 in Germany. Moitra confirmed the wedding in a post on X thanking people for ‘love and wishes’

Who is Pinaki Misra? Born in 1959, Pinaki Misra is a known politician who has been an MP four times. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Puri in Odisha for the first time in 1996 when he defeated the then-Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy. Misra was re-elected again in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

A senior Advocate in the Supreme Court of India, Misra has had an illustrious political and legal career spanning nearly three decades.

Pinaki Misra, 65, holds BA (Hons) in History from St Stephen's College, Delhi and LLB from Faculty of Law, University of Delhi. He was earlier married to Sangita Misra and has one daughter and one son. Moitra is his second wife.

Misra has been member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, subordinate legislation and Civil Aviation.

Advocate who specialises in Corporate Law Misra specialises in Corporate Law, Foreign Exchange, Customs and Excise Laws, Mining related Laws, Company Laws, Environmental Laws and Constitutional Laws.

Misra played soccer, hockey and cricket during school and college days and was captain of St Stephen`s College Football Team.

Misra has travelled to over 30 countries so far. In 2013, he travelled to Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Parliamentary delegation led by the Lok Sabha speaker at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference. The same year he was in Austria as part of the Indian Parliamentary delegation.

Business Interests The Misra family controlled companies including Ocean Grand Resorts and Hotels Pvt. Ltd, Jupiter Estates Pvt. Ltd, White Lily Estates Pvt. Ltd and Janpath Properties Pvt. Ltd. Misra had stakes in Brady Telesoft Pvt. Ltd and WH Brady and Co. Ltd. too, according to media reports published earlier.

About Mahua Moitra Mahua Moitra, a former investment banker, is TMC from Kirshnanagar in West Bengal. Before becoming MP, Moitra served as an MLA from Karimpur before winning the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in 2019 as a TMC candidate. Though expelled from Parliament in 2023 over a controversy, she made a strong comeback by winning again in 2024.

Known widely for her viral ‘early signs of fascism’ speech, Moitra has also held key roles in the party and was previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson. She later dated advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh also wished the newly-wed couple. “Congratulations Mm & Pm… Wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter,” she said.