Mahua Moitra moves Delhi HC, seeking custody of Dog Henry, court issues notice to Jai Anant Dehadrai

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday, February 19, moved the Delhi high court, seeking the custody of pet Rottweiler Dog named Henry. Acting on the petition by Mahua Moitra, the high court has issued a notice to respondent advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai in connection with the case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who heard the matter, issued notice to Jai Anant Dehadrai and sought his response on the plea of TMC MP Moitra.

The matter on Mahua Moitra's petition will be heard on April 29.

In NOvember 2025, the Trinamool Congress MP had challenged the Saket court order, refusing the 10-day custody of Henry every month to Mahua Moitra.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai appeared in person and said that the petition should be dismissed at the beginning (In Limine). Also Read | Mahua Moitra vs lawyer Jai Dehadrai over pet dog Henry: Delhi HC asks ‘why don’t you sit together and sort it out?’

The Saket court had declined the prayer of Mahua Moitra for custody of Henry. She has challenged the order and said that the order is bad in law and fact.

Mahua Moitra has said that her pet dog resided primarily with her unless she went out of Delhi for engagement in official duties in her constituency in West Bengal. During that time, Henry resided with Jai Anant Dehadrai. Also Read | Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai withdraws defamation suit against Mahua Moitra on one condition: 'If the former MP says…

Last year in September, the Delhi High Court issued notice to TMC MP Mahua Moitra on an appeal against an order of the trial court filed by Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, directing him not to publicise the matter.

The matter was related to the custody of a pet Rottweiler dog, Henry, and remains pending before the Saket court.

Justice Manoj Jain issued a notice to MP Mahua Moitra and asked her to file a response. Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghosh appeared for Dehadrai.

The plea before the High Court stated that Moitra had filed a custody suit against the Dehadrai, over a pet-dog named "Henry" which was purchased by Dehadrai in 2021.