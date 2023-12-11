Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court to challenge expulsion from Lok Sabha in ‘cash-for-query’ case
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on 11 December approached Supreme Court to challenge her expulsion from Lok Sabha over 'cash-for-query' allegations.
Earlier, on 8 December, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha for ‘unethical conduct’. The development came soon after an Ethics Committee report on the cash-for-query row was tabled before the Lok Sabha. Opposition members had questioned the procedure followed by the panel and demanded a discussion on the report.
(More details awaited)
