Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court to challenge expulsion from Lok Sabha in ‘cash-for-query’ case

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court to challenge expulsion from Lok Sabha in ‘cash-for-query’ case

Livemint

  • Mahua Moitra moves SC to challenge expulsion from Lok Sabha in ‘cash-for-query’ case

TMC leader Mahua Moitra after being expelled by the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament. (PTI)

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on 11 December approached Supreme Court to challenge her expulsion from Lok Sabha over 'cash-for-query' allegations.

Earlier, on 8 December, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha for ‘unethical conduct’. The development came soon after an Ethics Committee report on the cash-for-query row was tabled before the Lok Sabha. Opposition members had questioned the procedure followed by the panel and demanded a discussion on the report.

(More details awaited)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.