Mahua Moitra reacts as Bilkis Bano case convict shares stage with BJP MP, MLA in Gujarat2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Dahod BJP MP Jasvantsinh Bhabhor, his brother, MLA Sailesh Bhabhor had attended the launch of a group water supply scheme along with convict Shailesh Bhatt.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter and slammed the BJP in Gujarat as one of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case shared the stage with the party's MP, MLA at the government programme on Saturday.
