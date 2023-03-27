Earlier on 24 March, the Supreme Court had said that it will hear a batch of pleas challenging the premature release of 11 convicts who had gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots. Bilkis Bano too had also filed a review petition asking for a reevaluation of the court's prior order, which had instructed the Gujarat government to examine the request for the release of one of the convicts. Some PILs were filed seeking directions to revoke the remission granted to 11 convicts.