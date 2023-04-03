Mahua Moitra reacts as ex Israel envoy named Adani Group's Haifa port chairman

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at the Adani Group following the appointment of a former Israel envoy as chairman of Haifa Port. Taking to Twitter, Moitra flagged previous instances where Ron Malka had made headlines in somewhat controversial situations. The Israeli official had served as the country's envoy for India till mid-2021.

“Israel’s former envoy to India appointed Adani’s Haifa port chairman! This man screamed from rooftops about how clean Adani’s Israeli dealings were. Condemned filmmaker Nadav Lapid for criticising Bollywood Hindutva propaganda film. Adani Hamam Mein toh Saare Nange Hai," she tweeted.

The remarks came mere hours after the TMC lawmaker took to Twitter insisting that the “main issue is Adani" and would remain so. The latter remarks had been made in connection with debate over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degrees.

A consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Israel's Gadot Group won the tender in July last year to privatise the strategic Port of Haifa in Israel for USD 1.18 billion.

The Port of Haifa is the second largest port in Israel in terms of shipping containers and the biggest in shipping tourist cruise ships. The Adani Group officially took over the Israeli port in January this year at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

(With inputs from agencies)