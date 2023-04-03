Mahua Moitra reacts as ex Israel envoy named Adani Group's Haifa port chairman

Mahua Moitra reacts as ex Israel envoy named Adani Group's Haifa port chairman1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Former Israeli envoy to India Ron Malka took office as the Executive Chairman of the Haifa Port Company, owned by Indian ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group, on Monday.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at the Adani Group following the appointment of a former Israel envoy as chairman of Haifa Port. Taking to Twitter, Moitra flagged previous instances where Ron Malka had made headlines in somewhat controversial situations. The Israeli official had served as the country's envoy for India till mid-2021.
