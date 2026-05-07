Mahua Moitra says she faced harassment onboard IndiGo flight, posts video, seeks action

Trinamool Congress's Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has alleged that she was harassed onboard an IndiGo flight from a group of men while she was travelling from Kolkata to New Delhi to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

In a post on social media platform X, Mahua Moitra tagged the Aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and others, seeking an action against the men.

She said the men “leered” at her while boarding the flight and after it landed, they “harassed” her and filmed the act.

Mahua Moitra said, “ALERT! i travelled to Delhi today on official work to attend meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Was on seat 1F on 6E 719. 4-6 men boarded in a group & leered at me & went to back of plane. When flight landed & before doors opened this is what they did & filmed it.”

“This is no “citizen anger”. This is harassment & violates my safety in an aircraft. No way that these louts can get away with this harassment inside an airplane,” she wrote further in her post, sharing a video of the incident.

In the video, some men are heard shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “TMC chor”.

Moitra tagged IndiGo and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, urging action against those involved. “Find your crew report, name & shame them & put on no-fly list,” read her post addressed to the airline.

In a second post, Mahua said she had ignored the incident and gone to the meeting, but came across the video that was “made viral” and decided to call it out.

“This is BJP culture. Why is anyone surprised? I ignored it & went to my mtng from airport. Then people forwarded me video which the Sanghis were “viralling”. That’s when I called it out,” the Lok Sabha MP said.

Mahua Moitra also later informed that she has sent a formal complaint to the airline. “Once the flight had landed and before the de-boarding could begin, these very same individuals started raising abusive and political slogans and chants inside the flight which were directed at me with an intention to harass me verbally,” she said.

In her complaint letter, Mahua has also demanded a disciplinary action against the crew of IndiGo for “dereliction of duty”. It said, “No officer of IndiGo took any steps to intervene in any manner and given the situation, the abuse continued unabated, unchecked…”