Cash-for-query case: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has requested the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel to give her any date after 4 November to appear in person in connection with the the cash-for-query case. MP Mahua Moitra said that she cannot depose before the ethics panel on 31 October due to pre-scheduled engagements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hinting at the alleged ‘failure’ to follow official procedure, the TMC MP said that the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel had published her summons on ‘Live TV’ even before the official letter was emailed to her.

Explaining her reasons for not being able to attend to the summons on 31 October, the TMC MP said that she had “pre- scheduled constituency programmes", and sought a date post 4 November to make an in-person appearance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahua Moitra took to microblogging site ‘X’ and wrote, “Chairman, Ethics Comm announced my 31/10 summons on live TV way before official letter emailed to me at 19:20 hrs. All complaints & suo moto affidavits also released to media. I look forward to deposing immediately after my pre- scheduled constituency programmes end on Nov 4."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The Lok Sabha Ethics Panel has summoned TMC MP Mahua Moitra on 31 October in relation to the cash-for-query allegations that were leveled against her by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey had told the parliamentary panel that it was an "open and shut" case and that TMC MP Mahua Moitra should be disqualified.

On Thursday, Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel against the Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra during the day, after which its chairperson, Vinod Kumar Sonkar, said the committee will also seek assistance from the ministries of home affairs and IT in probing the allegations.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla dated 15 October, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey said advocate Dehadrai, allegedly close to Moitra, has shared "irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged" between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birla had referred the matter to the ethics committee.

The TMC MP Mahua Moitra has dismissed the charges as a "jilted ex’s lies", a reference to Dehadrai, and accused the Adani Group of being behind them as she has been relentless in questioning the conglomerate's practices and transactions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!