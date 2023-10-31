Several Opposition leaders including TMC's Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena's (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera, AAP's Raghav Chadha said that they have received warnings from Apple about "state-sponsored attackers trying to compromise their phone. While addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said that several people including Congress members KC Venugopal, Supriya, SP's Akhilesh Yadav have received the warning message. The Congress leader claimed that the government is engaging in distraction politics.

Replying to the opposition's claim of their phones being hacked by the Centre, BJP leader and SC Advocate Nalin Kohli said "How can we assume that the Government of India has done this?" Speaking on the Apple warning, BJP said “It's for Apple to clarify, they should file FIR," as reported by news agency PTI.

What did ‘State-sponsored’ attack message from Apple state?

The message from Apple received to these leader read, “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID (email id). These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do."

“These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously," it further read.

List of Opposition leaders who received ‘state-sponsored’ attack message

TMC leader Mahua Moitra who is being probed by the Parliaments Ethics Committee over her role in the alleged 'Cash for Query scam' posted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Received text and email from Apple, warning me Government trying to hack into my phone and email. @HMOIndia- get a life...." In another tweet, she also said that she is officially writing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him protect Opposition MPs & summon Home Minister officials ASAP. "Privileges Committee needs to take up. @AshwiniVaishnaw this is real breach you need to worry about, she said.