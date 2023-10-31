Several Opposition leaders including TMC's Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena's (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera, AAP's Raghav Chadha said that they have received warnings from Apple about "state-sponsored attackers trying to compromise their phone. While addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said that several people including Congress members KC Venugopal, Supriya, SP's Akhilesh Yadav have received the warning message. The Congress leader claimed that the government is engaging in distraction politics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Replying to the opposition's claim of their phones being hacked by the Centre, BJP leader and SC Advocate Nalin Kohli said "How can we assume that the Government of India has done this?"

Speaking on the Apple warning, BJP said "It's for Apple to clarify, they should file FIR," as reported by news agency PTI.

What did ‘State-sponsored’ attack message from Apple state? The message from Apple received to these leader read, “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID (email id). These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do."

“These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously," it further read.

List of Opposition leaders who received 'state-sponsored' attack message TMC leader Mahua Moitra who is being probed by the Parliaments Ethics Committee over her role in the alleged 'Cash for Query scam' posted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Received text and email from Apple, warning me Government trying to hack into my phone and email. @HMOIndia- get a life...." In another tweet, she also said that she is officially writing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him protect Opposition MPs & summon Home Minister officials ASAP. "Privileges Committee needs to take up. @AshwiniVaishnaw this is real breach you need to worry about, she said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted on X and said “Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expense of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do? @PMOIndia @INCIndia @kharge @RahulGandhi."

Another Congress leader and party spokesperson Pawan Khera posted about the warning sign screenshot and questioned, “Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this?"

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also said that he received warnings from his phone manufacturer about "state-sponsored attackers trying to compromise his phone"

AAP leader Raghav Chadha whose party is currently under the ED scanner over the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, also received the warning email from Apple. Slamming the Centre, Chadha said that he uses his smartphone to perform parliamentary duties, as also to communicate with party colleagues or workers, and even discuss legal strategies with lawyers in several of his ongoing litigations. He claimed that there has been an assault on our nation's democratic interests.

Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also acknowledged about receiving warning from Apple support.

Sitaram Yechury, the leader of the CPI (M), who was also one of the opposition leaders who received the warning from Apple said that Centre needs to give a clarification on why is this being done. "I got an e-mail from Apple last night which mentioned that 'state-sponsored' surveillance is being done and your phone and all the systems are being hacked and tackling with this is difficult...Privacy is the right of every citizen, according to our Constitution...The Centre needs to give a clarification on why is this being done..," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

