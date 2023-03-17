Home / News / India /  Mahua Moitra slams BJP's Nishikant Dubey, says he 'clearly loves collecting MBAs'
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey on Friday, implying that the latter had ‘faked an MBA degree' and possessed a ‘dodgy PhD’. The TMC leader had previously urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to look into the matter, wondering if this was grounds for termination of Parliament membership.

Sharing images of the notifications, Moitra noted that Dubey had claimed to have a ‘part time MBA from Delhi University’ in his 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha affidavit. She added that DU had clarified that ‘that no such candidate’ had been admitted during this time or had graduated from any MBA program under it.

“Now finally see this. Hon’ble member in his PhD application to Pratap University makes NO mention of DU MBA degree and instead miraculously has another MBA transcript from Pratap University itself from 2013-15! Clearly loves collecting MBA degrees - never know which one may work," she added.

In follow up posts, Moitra noted that those living in glass houses should not throw stones. “And people who have fake degrees and have lied on affidavits should definitely not throw the rule book," she added. 

What the nations wants to see, she opined, was the “MBA degree certificate issued by DU in 1993 to the Honourable Member".

“Am very keen to see Hon’ble Member’s attendance record at Pratap Uni for full time MBA 2013-15 given he was full time MP then and match with LS attendance and constituency visits. Btw Pratap Uni MBA transcript has spelt “cumulative" incorrectly so don’t know how genuine it is," she added.

