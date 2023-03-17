Mahua Moitra slams BJP's Nishikant Dubey, says he 'clearly loves collecting MBAs'1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 06:27 PM IST
The TMC MP has implied that the BJP leader ‘faked an MBA degree' and possessed a ‘dodgy PhD’. She had also urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to look into the matter.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey on Friday, implying that the latter had ‘faked an MBA degree' and possessed a ‘dodgy PhD’. The TMC leader had previously urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to look into the matter, wondering if this was grounds for termination of Parliament membership.
