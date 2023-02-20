Mahua Moitra slams GAIL as company looks to buy 26% stake in US LNG project
India's biggest gas firm is looking to buy up to 26% stake in a LNG project in the United States in an attempt to shore up supply sources to meet rising demand.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra fired a fresh salvo at gas distributor GAIL (India) Ltd on Monday as the company announced plans to explore an equity stake of up to 26% in an US LNG project. The remarks come mere days after the lawmaker lashed out at TotalEnergies, alleging that it obtained 'a contract without a tender'.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×