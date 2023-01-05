Mahua Moitra questioned the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after Air India decided to impose a 30-day flight ban on a man accused of peeing on a co-passenger. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader cited a previous incident in which comedian Kunal Kamra received a six-month flight ban from a number of airlines for "heckling" journalist Arnab Goswami.
Mahua Moitra questioned the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after Air India decided to impose a 30-day flight ban on a man accused of peeing on a co-passenger. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader cited a previous incident in which comedian Kunal Kamra received a six-month flight ban from a number of airlines for "heckling" journalist Arnab Goswami.
The TMC Member of Parliament (MP) said she was “confused" how DGCA worked. She wondered why Kamra got a six-month ban for “questioning" a co-passenger and another man who urinated on a co-passenger got a 30-day ban.
The TMC Member of Parliament (MP) said she was “confused" how DGCA worked. She wondered why Kamra got a six-month ban for “questioning" a co-passenger and another man who urinated on a co-passenger got a 30-day ban.
On an IndiGo aircraft, Kamra criticised Arnab Goswami's journalism and work ethics, calling him a "coward". Kamra also referred to Goswami as "mentally unstable" in a tweet. A video of the incident went viral on social media, and several airlines - including the then-state-run Air India - banned Kamra from flying until further notice.
On an IndiGo aircraft, Kamra criticised Arnab Goswami's journalism and work ethics, calling him a "coward". Kamra also referred to Goswami as "mentally unstable" in a tweet. A video of the incident went viral on social media, and several airlines - including the then-state-run Air India - banned Kamra from flying until further notice.
Moitra was referring to this incident when she advised the stand-up comedian to “change tack next time", apparently hinting on urinating on a co-passenger since it fetched a less-severe penalty. The TMC leader’s hint drew a lot of flak on social media as various people slammed her for suggesting something like that.
Moitra was referring to this incident when she advised the stand-up comedian to “change tack next time", apparently hinting on urinating on a co-passenger since it fetched a less-severe penalty. The TMC leader’s hint drew a lot of flak on social media as various people slammed her for suggesting something like that.
“Surely this does not give Mr.Kamra or anybody else the license to urinate on a lady ( or a gent/child) and expose himself. I know Madam that this is not your intention but may be construed as such," wrote one user.
“Surely this does not give Mr.Kamra or anybody else the license to urinate on a lady ( or a gent/child) and expose himself. I know Madam that this is not your intention but may be construed as such," wrote one user.
“Seriously that's what you are suggesting!! Would you like if he does that to you!" wrote another. “How on earth a sitting MP can provoke someone to do wrong!!!" came from another.
“Seriously that's what you are suggesting!! Would you like if he does that to you!" wrote another. “How on earth a sitting MP can provoke someone to do wrong!!!" came from another.
One user seemed to be in agreement with Moitra’s views that the penalty was less severe. “So most people who cannot travel more than 30 days can now do it as the ban is usually only 30 days so if someone knows he or she is not planning to fly in next 30 days they can do such bad things?" the user wrote.
One user seemed to be in agreement with Moitra’s views that the penalty was less severe. “So most people who cannot travel more than 30 days can now do it as the ban is usually only 30 days so if someone knows he or she is not planning to fly in next 30 days they can do such bad things?" the user wrote.
Another user apparently defended Kamra and wondered why the name of the urinating passenger was not made public. “Someone travelling business class might be a big shot and AI is saving him? That is why the name is not out. While Kunal’s video was played on channels for days," wrote the user.
Another user apparently defended Kamra and wondered why the name of the urinating passenger was not made public. “Someone travelling business class might be a big shot and AI is saving him? That is why the name is not out. While Kunal’s video was played on channels for days," wrote the user.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.