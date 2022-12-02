In her classic style, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took a dig at veteran actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal's apology regarding his comments on ‘Bengalis’ stating ‘Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised’.
For the uninitiated, BJP leader during a campaign speech in Gujarat made an inappropriate comment linking illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to Bengalis cooking fish.
While addressing a rally in Valsad district, Rawal used the issue of gas cylinder prices as a poll issue. He said, "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi?
"What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" Rawal had said.
He was later severely criticised for the comments by the Bengali community and some others on social media, following which, he issued an apology. He said, "Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise."
Meanwhile, TMC's Moitra tweeted, "Actually Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised. The 2nd part of Cook Fish like Bengalis is 'Have Brains like Bengalis'. Most nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy…"
The first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections were held on Thursday and the second phase will take place on December 5. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.
