Mahua Moitra tweets on ‘Hindus in danger narrative’ amid Bengal violence, says ‘buddhi de maa…’1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 04:47 PM IST
On Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in West Bengal's Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at the BJP on Saturday, asserting that the ‘Hindus are in danger narrative’ would continue till 2024. The remarks came amid a political tussle following clashes during Ram Navami celebrations.
