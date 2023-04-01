Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at the BJP on Saturday, asserting that the ‘Hindus are in danger narrative’ would continue till 2024. The remarks came amid a political tussle following clashes during Ram Navami celebrations.

“The ‘Hindus are in danger’ narrative started full flow by @BJP as of Ramnavami. Will go on till 2024. Pak attack, Foreign forces targeting India bakwas running slow this time. Only fool-proof fallback is Hindu card. Jai Maa Kali. Buddhi de maa. Save my country," she tweeted.

Asked about the situation in West Bengal's Howrah, Moitra told a user that she had seen “BJP goons brandishing guns and indulging in arson in the name of Ram".

Earlier this week clashes broke out between two groups in the eastern state a Ram Navami procession was passing through Kazipara in Howrah town. Several shops were ransacked during the violence while a number of cars including a few police vehicles were set on fire.

Fresh incidents of stone pelting was reported the next day, following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area and internet services were suspended. Officials said on Saturday that the situation was currently peaceful and under control.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the BJP and other right-wing organisations were behind the violence in Howrah's Kazipara area during a procession on Ram Navami. The BJP for its part had denied the claim, demanding an NIA probe into the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken stock of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies)