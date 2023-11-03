Mahua Moitra went beyond all limits of decency, talked about her personal life, says Ethics Committee member
Aparajita Sarangi, a member of the Parliament Ethics Committee said TMC MP Mahua Moitra “went beyond all limits of decency” and “spoke for more than one hour and she talked about her personal life in which I don't think anybody was interested”.
Lok Sabha Ethics committee’s chairperson Vinod Sonkar alleged on Friday that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra only created a ruckus to avoid giving answers during the investigation into the cash-for-query case. Meanwhile, another member of the Parliament Ethics Committee said Moitra "went beyond all limits of decency" and talked about her personal life.
"Mahua Moitra spoke for more than 1 hour and she talked about her personal life in which I don't think anybody was interested," the committee member added.
She went on to say, "And then suddenly, there were certain questions pertaining to the contents of the affidavit posed by the Chairman where she actually lost her cool and used all kinds of filthy language against the Chairman and other members of the Committee. She was very arrogant in her demeanour."
What had happened during the hearing?
Moitra appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee over cash-for-query allegations against her on Thursday. She and opposition members of the panel "walked out" of the meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Opposition members raised questions over the line of questioning and alleged that "personal questions" were posed to the Trinamool Congress MP.
"What kind of meeting was this? They are asking all kinds of filthy questions. They are picking on anything. Talking any rubbish," Moitra told reporters outside the Parliament on Thursday.
According to the Hindustan Times, Moitra wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that the committee chairman subjected her to the proverbial “vastraharan" by his “unethical, sordid, and prejudiced questions".
Following the ethics panel meeting, its chairperson and BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar said the committee's task was to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter. Instead of cooperating, Moitra and opposition members reportedly became angry and used "objectionable words" while making unethical claims against him.
All this allegedly happened during the cross-examination following her deposition before the panel over "cash-for-query" allegations levelled against her.
On Friday, Moitra expressed her readiness to cooperate with the probe while stressing the importance of protection from misogyny and maintaining a standard of decency.
In an interview with PTI, Moitra dubbed the ethics committee probe as a "political witch-hunt" and said the sole intention is to "suspend her" from Parliament.
Moitra is facing 'Cash for Query' charges made by BJP leader Nishiknath Dubey, who alleged that the Trinamool MP had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group.
Moitra has pleaded innocence to bribery allegations.
(With inputs from agencies)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.